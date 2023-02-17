Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,900 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 464,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 190,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $795.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

