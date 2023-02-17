Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 6.4 %

CWST stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,372,000 after buying an additional 352,620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after buying an additional 167,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 597.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 163,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

