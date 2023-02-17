Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 681,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CASY traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.55. The company had a trading volume of 199,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,442. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.07 and its 200 day moving average is $222.34.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

