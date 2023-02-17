CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CASI stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

