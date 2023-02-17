Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $290.00.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAT opened at $246.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

