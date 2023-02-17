Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $287.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.50 and its 200 day moving average is $237.55. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $299.36.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,596,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,121,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,761,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

