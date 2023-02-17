Caxton Corp Decreases Stake in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

Caxton Corp lessened its stake in shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,714 shares during the period. VectivBio accounts for approximately 1.6% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Caxton Corp owned about 0.41% of VectivBio worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VectivBio by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 471,864 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VectivBio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after buying an additional 420,591 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VectivBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VectivBio by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VECT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,356. VectivBio Holding AG has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

