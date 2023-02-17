CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. CBIZ updated its FY23 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.

CBIZ Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CBZ opened at $47.18 on Friday. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $401,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after buying an additional 3,465,585 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

