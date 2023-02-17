CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.12

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $94.89 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00029104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00219355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,750.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12258132 USD and is up 6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $9,966,531.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

