Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.26. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 52.34% and a net margin of 44.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $42,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 53.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,069,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,869 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 601,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 30.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,952,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

