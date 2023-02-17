Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.77. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 51,633 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 52.34% and a net margin of 44.63%. On average, analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 2,140,900 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,952,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,935 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,069,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after buying an additional 1,069,869 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.