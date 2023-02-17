Celo Price Up 15% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003381 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $401.63 million and approximately $40.34 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00430296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,931.86 or 0.28503566 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,448,202 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

