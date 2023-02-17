Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 588,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Celularity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Celularity from $15.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Get Celularity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert J. Hariri purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,024,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

Celularity Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Celularity by 53.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celularity by 32.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 265,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,778. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Celularity has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

Celularity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.