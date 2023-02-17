CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 16,709,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,852. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
