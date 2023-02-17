CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 16,709,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,852. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 1,870.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

