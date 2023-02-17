Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.64.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$24.60. 5,230,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,966. The firm has a market cap of C$47.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.16. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.19 and a 1-year high of C$31.19.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

