CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 46,473 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackBerry by 10.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,683 shares of company stock worth $136,059. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BB. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

