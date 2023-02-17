CenterBook Partners LP Buys 12,284 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Itron by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

