CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,247 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 782,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CoStar Group

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.