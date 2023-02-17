CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,247 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 782,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
CoStar Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
