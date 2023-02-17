CenterBook Partners LP Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

