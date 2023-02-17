CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.10 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Insider Activity

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.