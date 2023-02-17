CenterBook Partners LP Has $739,000 Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Andersons worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Andersons by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,555,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,302,000 after purchasing an additional 112,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Andersons by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,577,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Up 2.7 %

ANDE stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.47%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

