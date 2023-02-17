CenterBook Partners LP Has $765,000 Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $94.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.59.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

