CenterBook Partners LP Has $886,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

