CenterBook Partners LP Has $991,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BR opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

