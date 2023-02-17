CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.16% of York Water worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in York Water by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of York Water by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of York Water by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of York Water by 1,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,338,000 after buying an additional 589,213 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $637.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

