CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

BIO stock opened at $455.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $651.83.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

