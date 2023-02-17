CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

CNP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,557,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,720,000 after purchasing an additional 703,479 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

