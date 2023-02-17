Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Down 6.8%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.58 and last traded at $43.77. Approximately 64,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 96,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 10,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $389,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,346,000. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,679,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 173.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 49,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

