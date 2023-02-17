CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.19. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 25,344 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CESDF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
