CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Cowen

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CEVA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65, a PEG ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.14. CEVA has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $42.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in CEVA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 280,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in CEVA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

