Chainlink Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $651.57 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $7.49 or 0.00030657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00431662 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,917.14 or 0.28594056 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

