ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Up 9.4%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) shares rose 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 8,801,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 9,956,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 82.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,056,175.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $230,588,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

