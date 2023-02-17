Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Holdings Reduced by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.87.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 62,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.42. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.68 and a 1 year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

