Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 5.7 %

CHEF traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. 665,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.78. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $8,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after acquiring an additional 97,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

