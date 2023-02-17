Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Chemed Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE CHE traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $513.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.74 and its 200-day moving average is $486.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chemed has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $528.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1,036.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Chemed by 10.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $1,746,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
