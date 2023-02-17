Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.15.

LNG opened at $148.80 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $114.13 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

