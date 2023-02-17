China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 187,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

China Automotive Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. 141,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.43. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAAS. StockNews.com raised China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Greenridge Global lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

