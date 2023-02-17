China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 187,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
China Automotive Systems Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. 141,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.43. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on CAAS. StockNews.com raised China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Greenridge Global lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
