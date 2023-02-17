China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $22.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

