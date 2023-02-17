China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHPXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nomura raised shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

