Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Head-To-Head Survey

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blend Labs and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.82 -$169.14 million ($3.27) -0.58 Chindata Group $447.58 million 6.92 $49.65 million $0.28 30.21

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Blend Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Blend Labs has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blend Labs and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -277.61% -56.67% -34.02% Chindata Group 16.32% 6.26% 3.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blend Labs and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20 Chindata Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blend Labs presently has a consensus price target of $3.62, indicating a potential upside of 90.64%. Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.65%. Given Blend Labs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Blend Labs on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

