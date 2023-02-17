Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $192,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 92.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $20,192,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 882,985 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,410,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on KDNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

