Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol Sells 5,636 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,621.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,524.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,553.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,871.00.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

