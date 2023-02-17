Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol Sells 5,636 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance
CMG stock opened at $1,621.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,524.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,553.88.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,871.00.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
