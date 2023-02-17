Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 729.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $3,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,621.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,524.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,553.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.