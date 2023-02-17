Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average of $118.34. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

