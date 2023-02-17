CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Up 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 20,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 43,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

CHS Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

Insider Transactions at CHS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CHS news, Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,529. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 2,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,529. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Perry Meyer acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

