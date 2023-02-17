CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading Down 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 4,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

CHS Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

In related news, Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 2,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $53,529. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,529. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Perry Meyer bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

