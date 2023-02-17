CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading Down 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 4,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.
CHS Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35.
CHS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCP)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.