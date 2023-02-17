Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.79 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

