Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Chuy’s Stock Up 2.6 %

CHUY stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $610.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $35.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 622.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

