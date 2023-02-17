Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Chuy’s Stock Up 2.6 %
CHUY stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $610.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $35.43.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
