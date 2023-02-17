Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Chuy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.65 EPS.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of CHUY traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 139,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,772. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $657 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CHUY. Wedbush increased their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

About Chuy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 238.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 21.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.