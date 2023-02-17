Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CL King assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,224. The company has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $233,320.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,243.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

